Michael Chandler Finally Confirms Conor McGregor Showdown, Drops Fresh Update

Michael Chandler returned to the wrestling mats this past weekend in the RAF 3 main event and beat Chad Mendes. After finally returning to the winning column, although not inside the octagon, ‘Iron’ did not do something he usually does.

This time, Chandler didn’t call out former UFC double champion Conor McGregor, which surprised many fans. Recently, he spoke about why he avoided the callout, and also gave an optimistic update about his future fight with McGregor:

“Of course I’m not going to call out Conor at a wrestling match. I have done it enough. The fight is happening. You know I will fight. You know he wants to fight me. He has brought in guys to his training camp to mimic my style. Been called out, been signed, sealed, and delivered since June of 2024. He is gonna make good on his promise, on his word… Me vs. Conor McGregor, south lawn of the White House, the biggest card ever made, the biggest spectacle that the UFC could ever pull off.”

Check out Michael Chandler’s comments below:

Michael Chandler said Conor McGregor started his training camp for the White House 👀



“The fight’s already happening. He’s brought in guys to his training camp to mimic my style.”



(via @MikeChandlerMMA) pic.twitter.com/RI3mB5H9WC — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) December 1, 2025

As Chandler noted, the Irishman is back in training camp, as evident via his social media posts. McGregor is also in the testing pool, and his sole focus seems to be the UFC White House 2026 card.

Michael Chandler proposes the idea of a White House belt

Michael Chandler will look to snap his three-fight losing skid if he meets Conor McGregor at the UFC White House in 2026. Chandler has a strategy in place and is self-assured that he will get past ‘The Notorious.’

Additionally, in an interview with Damon Martin, ‘Iron’ recently proposed the idea of creating a White House belt for those on this once-in-a-lifetime card. Chandler says that would make the event much more unforgettable.

“Maybe they’ll come out with the White House belt. Something cool for this momentous occasion that we can throw on our shelves in our offices and stuff. That would be a blast.”

