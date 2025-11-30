Michael Chandler Suggests Special “White House Belt” for Potential Conor McGregor Fight

Ahead of the UFC White House 2026 card, Michael Chandler has an idea for the UFC to make the once-in-a-lifetime event even more memorable.

Chandler is rumored to lock horns with former UFC double champion Conor McGregor on the UFC White House card. However, nothing has been finalized yet, with UFC CEO Dana White announcing that the promotion will start figuring out this card in February 2026.

McGregor is back in training camp and is also in the testing pool, and fans are optimistic about his comeback.

‘The Notorious’ and ‘Iron’ served as opposing coaches on ‘The Ultimate Fighter 31’ in 2023 and were later scheduled to lock horns at UFC 303 until the Irishman withdrew because of a toe injury. The latter has not entered the octagon for nearly four years. Chandler, meanwhile, has fought twice after the UFC 303 bout was cancelled and lost both times.

Recently, in an interview with Damon Martin, ‘Iron’ expressed how being a part of the UFC White House 2026 card and competing in front of President Donald Trump is significant, and the UFC has the power to make it even more memorable, should they come up with the White House belt. He said:

“No belt on the line, but maybe they’ll come out with the White House belt. Something cool for this momentous occasion that we can throw on our shelves in our offices and stuff. That would be a blast.”

Check out Michael Chandler’s comments below:

Michael Chandler plans to “break” Conor McGregor.

In the same interview, Michael Chandler revealed his game plan vs. Conor McGregor. Iron wants to “dominate” and break the Dubliner “systematically and surgically.” He said:

“Not just beat Conor but dominate him and systematically and surgically break the man down… Have my hand raised right there on the White House lawn. I’ve dreamt about it, visualized it.”

Chandler’s last UFC win was in 2022 when he brutally knocked out Tony Ferguson. After that, ‘Iron’ has suffered three back-to-back losses.

