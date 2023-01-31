Report – Conor McGregor set to return as coach on ‘The Ultimate Fighter 31’ in UFC comeback

After speculation continued to rise in recent weeks regarding a potential appearance on ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ for former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor, it appears the 34-year-old striker will make his Octagon comeback, as part of the thirty-first season of the reality television show this year.

As per an initial report from Severe MMA, Crumlin native, McGregor will return to the UFC this year, as part of a coaching role on the upcoming thirty-first season of ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ – serving as an opposing coach for the second time in his mixed martial arts career. The report also details how Conor McGregor’s long-time head coach and Straight Blast Gym tactician, John Kavanagh will also coach on the series.

Back in 2015 following his UFC 189 interim UFC featherweight championship knockout win over Chad Mendes, McGregor coached on ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ against former WEC featherweight champion, Urijah Faber.

Earlier this month, speculation began to mount that McGregor, a former undisputed featherweight and lightweight champion under the banner of the UFC, would return to the promotion in the capacity of a coach on ‘The Ultimate Fighter’, after the Dubliner confirmed he had been offered a role as an opposing coach.

Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson offer to coach TUF opposite Conor McGregor

As a result, former lightweight title challenge, Michael Chandler, and former interim 155lbs champion, Tony Ferguson noted their interest in coaching against their division rival – with the latter also confirming how he had been approached with an offer to coach on the next instalment of ‘The Ultimate Fighter’.

Yet to return to the Octagon since July 2021, McGregor headlined UFC 264 against former interim lightweight gold holder, Dustin Poirier, fracturing his left tibia and fibula en route to a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss.

At the time of publication, the UFC have yet to confirm Conor McGregor’s return to the organization as part of the next instalment of The Ultimate Fighter, nor have yet to confirm whom is expected to coach opposite the former champion.