Michael Chandler pokes fun at Conor McGregor in latest chapter of their ongoing feud.

At the moment, it seems that the potential fight between Candler and McGregor is as far away to being made than it has ever been. It started bright, McGregor would be returning after what could have been a career ending injury against an always exciting opponent.

This fight would of course come after the pair coached opposite one another on Season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter. McGregor’s last appearance on TUF was filled with legendary moments that many MMA fans still quote to this day.

However, TUF is already underway, and McGregor has not even re-enter the USADA testing pool, something he will have to do for six months before he is eligible for competition. In fact, ‘The Notorious’ missed the cut-off for the last pay-per-view of the year, and is also going through issues in his personal life – recently being accused of rape and with his recent public appearances, seems to be under the influence more and more.

Michael Chandler pokes fun at Conor McGregor

Since starting to record TUF, Chandler and McGregor’s relationship has seemingly deteriorated and have begun to take shots at one another. In the most recent chapter, Chandler makes fun of McGregor’s bloated appearance and would claim that the Irishman has small hands.

I will say…I hadn’t spent a lot of time around Conor before the show…but that was the first thing I noticed – disproportionately small hands. — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) July 9, 2023

Like the rest of his body, lots of inflammation and puffiness…but even with the puffiness…very small hands, like a newborn baby’s hands. — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) July 9, 2023

It is unclear what exactly will happen with both Chandler and McGregor and when they are expect to return.

Do you think we will ever see Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor fight?