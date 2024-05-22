‘Iron’ Michael Chandler prepping ‘Creative’ celebration for his victory against Conor McGregor at UFC 303

Iron’ Michael Chandler is so confident about beating Conor McGregor that he’s working on a special spirit to celebrate the occasion.

This year’s International Fight Week festivities in Las Vegas will close out with UFC 303, headlined by a mega-sized matchup pitting Irish megastar Conor McGregor against former Bellator MMA champion Michael Chandler in a fight fans have been waiting more than a year to see.

With their high-stakes scrap a few short weeks away, Chandler is feeling as optimistic as ever. So much so that ‘Iron’ is establishing his own celebratory drink to send his comrades once he bags the biggest win of his mixed martial arts career.

“So Michael Chandler, dude I told you this guy is confident, I got a message and it’s a video of Mike and I’m pretty sure it went out to a lot of people and it said, ‘What’s up guys, see you at the top on June 29th, I want you to have a drink with me.” Daniel Cormier revealed on his YouTube channel. “It’s the beat Conor McGregor (drink). And he said ‘Put your address in this text message and I’m sending you out a mixture of drinks to make for when I knock out Conor McGregor.’ It’s a list of ingredients that he’s sending to your house to make sure that when he knocks out Conor, he wants Instagram videos of people drinking this drink. It’s a very creative thing.”

Michael Chandler joins the alcohol game, invests in hiatus tequila

In late 2023, Chandler invested in Hiatus Tequila, a brand founded five years ago and in collaboration with third-generation Tequila makers La Cofradía, near the town of Tequila in Jalisco, Mexico. At the time of their partnership, Hiatus was already available online and in 44 states, including Florida, New York, Illinois, and Tennessee.

With Chandler on board, the organization hopes to expand its footprint to those within the MMA community.

“I’ve always been a fan of Hiatus Tequila’s commitment to traditional methods and its naturally clean, complex flavors,” Chandler said in a press release. “I’m excited to be a part of the Hiatus family and help bring the brand’s exceptional Tequila to a wider audience. Everyone asks me how I got to where I am in my career; there is no true silver bullet other than my values of hard work and dedication. “With this partnership, my core values will ring true. I am not just an MMA fighter but a true businessman. I look forward to helping Hiatus Tequila grow by getting out into the market, meeting the fans and educating them on what I believe is the best Tequila on the planet.”

Of course, when it comes to premium spirits, Conor McGregor is no stranger. After developing his popular brand of Irish whiskey, Proper No. 12, ‘Mystic Mac’ sold the company to Proximo Spirits for a staggering $600 million. McGregor still serves as a spokesperson for the brand.

He is also the proprietor of Forge Irish Stout which is currently served in his pub, The Black Forge Inn, in Dublin.