Michael Chandler confirms he’s entered camp for June fight with Conor McGregor at UFC 302: ‘Woke up feeling dangerous’

Former lightweight title challenger, Michael Chandler has this afternoon confirmed he has entered camp for a return to the Octagon this year, following an announcement from Conor McGregor that he will fight the former on June 29. during International Fight Week in Las Vegas, at an earmarked UFC 302 pay-per-view card.

Chandler, a former undisputed lightweight title challenger under the banner of the promotion, has been sidelined from the Octagon since he suffered a third round rear-naked choke submission loss to common-foe, Dustin Poirier back in November 2022 at Madison Square Garden.

For McGregor, the former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion has yet to make good on a return since he fractured his left tibia and fibula in an opening round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to Poirier back in mid-2021.

However, over the course of last weekend, Crumlin-born striker, McGregor confirmed his return to the Octagon would take place on June 29. next – in the form of a middleweight fight against Chander during International Fight Week in Nevada.

“Ladies and gentleman, a Happy New Year to you all,” Conor McGregor said in the video posted on social media. “I would like to announce the return date for myself, ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor, the greatest comeback of all time, will take place in Las Vegas, for International Fight Week, on June 29.”

“Come a little closer, and the opponent; Michael Chandler,” Conor McGregor continued. “And the weight, Mr. Chandler, 185 pounds [laughing].”

And welcoming the possibility of standing opposite McGregor at the middleweight limit, career-long lightweight, Chandler claimed a 185 pound frame would “look good” on him.

Michael Chandler provides update on Conor McGregor clash

Without any sort of official confirmation from the UFC nor its current CEO, Dana White, however, the above-mentioned Kill Cliff FC staple, Chandler has confirmed he has now entered camp for a return to the Octagon this year.

“In camp… woke up feeling dangerous,” Michael Chandler posted on his official X account.

