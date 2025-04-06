Watch: 5 Stunning Knockdowns in the WAR between Flying Uwe Schüder and “Der Breite” Ediz Tasci at Oktagon 69

At Oktagon 69, we saw two influencers, Flying Uwe Schüder and Ediz “Der Breite” Tasci go to war. Both influencers, or shall we say fighters, showed an unbelievable account of themselves. Throughout the whole process, they were professional, and most of all, respectful to the sport of MMA.

In the opening moments of the fight, Schüder came out swinging, and yelling “Let’s Go!” Flying Uwe Schüder dropped Tasci 4 different times, with wild hooks, and it looked like the referee could stop the fight at any moment. Tasci regained his composure, weathered the storm and turned the fight in his favor. Ediz Tasci showed off the skills he learned in his training camp in Thailand, landing heavy knees from the Thai Clinch, which stumbled Flying Uwe Schüder and led to the knockdown with the hands. Tasci finished the fight with nasty ground strikes, most of which were elbows.

This fight was met with an absolute roar from the crowd. These two fighters showed the fans what MMA can look like. A head-on collision. After the fight, Tasci was awarded with a trophy (see below), and crowned as the “King of Social Media”.

In the post-fight press conference, both Tasci and Schüder said they were both fond of the idea of competing under the Oktagon MMA banner once again, however, not at 170lbs. Tasci didn’t enjoy the weight cut and is choosing to move up in weight class, to Middleweight if he fights again, and Schüder wants to move to his weight class, Lightweight. If these two continue putting on fights like this, I don’t see why OktagonMMA wouldn’t be interested in keeping them around.