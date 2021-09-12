Michael Bisping is hoping he’ll get the chance to represent the sport of MMA against YouTube star turned boxer, Jake Paul.

‘The Problem Child’ has built an impressive 4-0 record since transitioning to boxing in 2020. Paul has picked up big wins over former MMA champions Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley in his last two fights.

Speaking to LowKickMMA back in May, Bisping revealed that he was once offered a fight with Paul but turned it down as the money wasn’t quite right.

On August 29, ‘The Count’ was ringside to watch Paul pick up a split decision win over Woodley.

Bisping now appears ready to step up and properly represent MMA after being disappointed with the performance of ‘T-Wood’.

“When I was there, watching that fight, and Tyron Woodley never showed up, and then now the narrative is that Jake Paul is beating all of these f***ing MMA guys, I was like, ‘okay, I’ve gotta do something about this’,” Bisping said on his Believe You Me podcast. “If I can find a commission somewhere that will let me fight… I would love to tee off on Jake Paul.”

“Nothing personal against the guy. I’m not hating on him, but Tyron never showed up, at all. Tyron’s more scared than running out of gas than what he is of getting punched in the face,” Bisping added. “Do you know what I mean? Ben Askren was not a representative whatsoever. But I just don’t like the disrespect that’s on the MMA community.” (Transcribed by Sportskeeda)

It seems unlikely that Bisping would be cleared to compete in a professional boxing ring. The former UFC middleweight champion retired from MMA in 2017 after suffering back-to-back defeats. Since walking away from the sport Bisping has revealed he had been competing with one eye for quite some time. Now that his compromised vision is public knowledge it seems the Brit will struggle to be cleared to compete.

Do you want to see Michael Bisping vs. Jake Paul?