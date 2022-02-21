Michael Bisping is unhappy with UFC 4 creators EA Sports who assigned Colby Covington the same punching power as himself in the popular video game.

Michael Bisping Fumes At EA For Rating His Punch Power The Same As Colby Covington

“I’m not happy with this EA Sports non-sense,” Bisping said. “You know what I mean? What is going on? The same punching power as Colby Covington? Are you serious? Listen, no disrespect to Colby, are you serious? Come on, when has Colby ever one-punch KO’d someone?” (Transcribed by Sportskeeda)

Bisping finished his MMA career with 30 wins, with 18 of them coming by KO/TKO. The British fight legend, who sensationally slept Luke Rockhold to become the UFC middleweight champion back in 2016, holds several stoppage victories over the likes of Denis Kang, Jason Miller, Cung Le, and Jorge Rivera.

Covington, on the other hand, comes from a wrestling background and although he’s made great improvements to his striking game ‘Chaos’ has only four KO/TKO wins during his 19-fight career.

The former interim welterweight champion has never actually put anyone away on the feet with all of his KO/TKO wins coming through ground and pound.

Covington will finally settle his beef with Jorge Masvidal inside the Octagon on March 5th at UFC 272. The 170lb duo are former friends who trained together at American Top Team before the relationship went south and Covington found a new home at MMA Masters. Since then, the rivalry has intensified and we are now just a matter of weeks away from figuring out once and for all who is the real king of Miami.

