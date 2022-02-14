The UFC has released an epic video to promote the upcoming grudge match between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington which will take place at UFC 272 on March 5.

UFC 272 was originally supposed to be headlined by Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 3. Unfortunately, ‘Blessed’ withdrew from the bout due to an injury just two days after the fight was announced. It’s was hoped that Volkanovski would remain on the card after he was matched up against ‘The Korean Zombie’ but that bout was added to UFC 273.

The March 5th card took another blow soon after when Aljamain Sterling revealed that his eagerly-anticipated rematch with Petr Yan had also been pushed to UFC 273 in April.

Despite losing two title fights, fans are sure to be happy to see one of the most bitter rivalries in MMA finally get settled inside the Octagon. Who’s the real king of Miami? I guess we’ll find out at UFC 272 next month. In the meantime, sit back, relax and enjoy this epic video that’s sure to get you excited for Masvidal vs. Covington.

Who do you think will win the UFC 272 main event? Jorge Masvidal or Colby Covington?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.