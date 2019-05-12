Michael Bisping Says Daniel Cormier Doesn’t Want To Fight Stipe Miocic

Spread the word!













Former middleweight champion and soon-to-be UFC Hall of Fame fighter Michael Bisping says heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier doesn’t want to fight Stipe Miocic again.

It was supposed to be the huge PPV spectacle he deserved. The return of Brock Lesnar to the UFC was going to be the payday that “DC” has been waiting for his entire MMA career. That’s what was supposed to happen.

Instead, the fans get is a rematch between Cormier and Miocic for August’s UFC 241; not a bad consolation prize. But according to “The Count,” it’s a fight “DC” never wanted to run back.

“I spoke with “DC” a couple of weeks ago about this,” Bisping said on a recent episode of his Believe You Me podcast. “He didn’t want to fight Stipe initially because he’s like listen, he went out there and he beat Stipe and he has nothing but good things to say about Stipe. He says he is a great champion, a great guy, all the rest of it. But how do I top that? How do I beat that? I knocked him out in the first round.”

Cormier has a valid point. How does he top his heavyweight title-winning performance from UFC 226? Suppose Miocic KOs Cormier in the first round, then what, a trilogy fight?

Regardless, Bisping agrees with Cormier. There is only one way to go when you reach the top.

“He (Cormier) is right, you can’t top that. DC wanted that big payday and you can’t blame him.”