Michael Bisping has responded after a social media user made vile threats to rape and murder his young daughter.

The former UFC middleweight champion has remained prominent in MMA despite retiring from the sport after suffering back-to-back losses against Georges St-Pierre and Kelvin Gastelum in 2017. ‘The Count’ has moved into a UFC commentary gig and will take the reigns of the final card of 2020 tonight – UFC Vegas 17. Besides his UFC work, Bisping is also a successful actor and podcaster.

The Englishman is active on social media and adept at dealing with the hate that comes with it but even he was shocked when a user by the name of Anthony Lema threatened to rape and kill his teenage daughter.

“Your daughter will be impregnated in the name of Allah.” anothony_lema67 wrote. “Your daughter will be molested in the name of Allah. She will feel a brown c**k inside her. Your daughter is dead she will be raped and killed in front of you. I will break nose and bust your daughter cheeks. I will tie you up as your daughter is raped in front of you in the name of Allah. I have your address.”

Would love to meet this asshole. pic.twitter.com/9lVsYQ9xQH — michael (@bisping) December 19, 2020

Bisping wished he could “meet this asshole” but was also understanding that the man in question was not a representation of other Muslim people who were keen to make that fact clear.

Oh I know brother. He is clearly not a Muslim with those words. But thank you for your message. https://t.co/vq64tVi7Tf — michael (@bisping) December 19, 2020

Not at all. While not a religious man myself, I was raised in a religious family and know that true people of faith are not capable of such words. thank you for your message. https://t.co/z4D9l5j8LP — michael (@bisping) December 19, 2020

