Michael Bisping Recalls Intruder Trying To Burn Down His House

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has recalled the time his home was broken into after hearing about the terrifying ordeal Anthony Smith and his family endured.

Last week light-heavyweight contender Smith told Ariel Helwani a man had broken into his home in the middle in the night. The 205lb fighter then engaged in one of the toughest fights of his life to subdue the man. Smith admitted he struggled to contain the intruder who was later revealed to be Luke Haberman, a star wrestler during his days in high school. Ultimately police arrived and took away the man and he was charged before being released to the hospital.

Speaking about Smith’s home invasion story on the Believe You Me podcast Bisping expressed his belief that the scary ordeal was most likely caused by the intruder taking drugs, he said.

“Cocaine is a hell of a drug. This guy was out of his mind. I guarantee (he was) on some kind of very, very strong drug. And fair play to Anthony Smith for admitting that he was terrified. Because it is terrifying.

Bisping then went on to tell of the time he suffered a home invasion of his own, which is why he can empathize with Smith and his family, he explained.

“A guy came to my house in the middle of the night with a petrol canister and a hammer and tried to burn me down. You sh*t your pants. So regardless of whether or not you’re Anthony Smith, who is a f*cking badass. He’s one of the best fighters in the world,” Bisping said.

“When somebody comes to your house in the middle of the night and you’ve got children in there. Jesus Christ man that is absolutely terrifying. Well done to Anthony for showing restraint and being honest about the entire situation.” (Transcribed by Essentially Sports)

What do you make of this home invasion story from Michael Bisping?