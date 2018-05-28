Michael Bisping Officially Retires From MMA

After more than 14 years in mixed martial arts, former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has called it a career.

The brash, outspoken Brit officially announced his retirement on his Believe You Me podcast (via MMA Fighting) earlier today (Mon., May 28, 2018) after speculation believed he would take one final fight before calling it a career. That wasn’t the case according to “The Count”:

“So obviously I’ve teased this for a long time now, I might fight again, I might not. And unfortunately it’s not a fight that I’m announcing. I am going to announce my official retirement from mixed martial arts.”

One of the most successful fighters in UFC history, Bisping dealt with a disappointing streak as of late, losing to rising contender Kelvin Gastelum by brutal knockout at last November’s UFC Shanghai only three weeks after Georges St-Pierre choked him unconscious to take the middleweight belt from him at UFC 217.

It was largely thought he would take some time off to regroup and return to any number of retirement fights against names like Vitor Belfort, Lyoto Machida, and Luke Rockhold. But following years worth of injury to his right eye, “The Count” stated he had begun to see flashes in his left eye after the loss to Gastelum, which understandably had him concerned about his vision:

“I realized there’s no flash going on; it’s just my eye, and every time I look left, it flashes. And it still does it now when it’s dark,” Bisping said. “It’s light now so I can’t see it. So I started freaking out, thinking oh my God, I don’t believe this, I’ve got a detached retina in my good eye. I have problems with my bad eye, it doesn’t look good, so obviously I was kind of freaking out.”

The longtime veteran will go down as one of the best and toughest combatants the UFC and MMA have ever seen, owning the record for most wins in UFC history, most fights, and most significant strikes landed.

But after doctors said he had a vitreous detachment in his left eye, Bisping reached the decision to retire after watching The Journeyman, a film about a fighter who suffers health issues after taking one fight too many:

“I was watching this movie last night and I just thought, it ain’t worth it,” Bisping said. “It ain’t worth it. I mean, what else am I going to do? I’ve won the belt, I’ve had tons of wins, I’ve done everything that I set out to achieve. What’s the point in flogging a dead horse? Not that I’m a dead horse, but what’s the point? I’ve done everything that I set out to achieve, and fortunately now I’ve used my platform to open other doors. You know, you’ve got to know when to walk away. I’m almost 40 years old, the time is now. So, I want to say, first of all, thank you to my wife. Without her, it wouldn’t have happened. That’s a fact. She was incredible every single step of the way. My children. My dad. My dad was amazing. And of course everyone in the U.K. and around the world that supported me. “So, yeah, there you go. Great career. That’s that. Thank you everybody.”