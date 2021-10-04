Michael Bisping doesn’t think Conor McGregor will do too well if he decides to move up a weight class.

Bisping was the guest on a recent episode of the True Geordie podcast. McGregor’s name came up during the episode, as did the possibility of him moving up to the welterweight division. Both the host and Bisping agreed that the move most likely would not prove beneficial for McGregor’s career. ‘The Count’ said things would go especially poorly for McGregor if he tried to ply his trade against the current UFC welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman (h/t Sportskeeda).

“Imagine what Kamaru Usman would do to him,” Bisping said. “I’m not saying that as a McGregor hater. And I’m not a f—ing hater. I respect the body of work that he’s done, just not the antics and the last few performances. But him against Usman, Jesus Christ! Come on. Him against (Jorge) Masvidal even, you know what I mean. Look what Masvidal did to (Nate) Diaz. And I know MMA math doesn’t stack up, but come on.”

Usman has thus far had success against every opponent the UFC has put in front of him, and has just one loss on his record. With the exception of a 180-pound catchweight fight, he has spent the entirety of his career in the welterweight division. He’ll look to keep his run of excellence going as he faces Colby Covington in a rematch at UFC 268 in November.

As for McGregor, he’s competed in three divisions during his career. He started out at featherweight, where he would win the Cage Warriors title before making his UFC debut. After again wining organizational gold at 145-pounds, he would move up to the lightweight division to claim that belt as well. He has also fought three times at welterweight: twice against Nate Diaz, as well as a win over Donald Cerrone in the division.

After suffering a broken leg in his last fight against Dustin Poirier, it is unknown when McGregor will make his return, or at what weight class he will be in. While he’s had the majority of his success in the lower divisions, he has teased coming back at 170 to chase a title, and may end up proving Bisping and the rest of his doubters wrong.

