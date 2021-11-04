Former UFC middleweight champion and Hall of Fame inductee, Michael Bisping was involved in some rather testing tweets last night alongside Bellator MMA welterweight and decorated grappler — in which Bisping urged Danis to stop tweeting and deleting like his teammate, former two-weight gold holder, Conor McGregor.



Bisping, a UFC Hall of Fame inductee and color commentator for the UFC, has consistently found himself in the sights of the polarizing Danis over the last couple of months — particularly following the latter’s arrest outside a bar and grill in New Jersey, in which a security guard applied a rear-naked choke on him.



Sharing his thoughts on Danis’ arrest and confrontation with the security guard, Bisping also engaged in a series of tweets back-and-forth with Danis’ Straight Blast Gym teammate, McGregor, in which the Dubliner alluded to Bisping’s swift exit from the United States, as well as claiming that a group of men came looking for the former middleweight champion at his mother’s front door.



Following Danis’ arrest, Bisping labeled him a “broke” version of his SBG stablemate, McGregor — before urging him to leave the sport of mixed martial arts following his altercation with the aforenoted security guard.

Michael Bisping urges Dillon Danis to not tweet and delete like his “little mentor”.



Engaging in a heated back-and-forth on Twitter last night, Danis claimed that Bisping has “f*cked up” by not checking in with him that he would be in New York.



“you f*cked up @bisping [Michael Bisping] not checking in with me when you come to NYC see you soon (love heart emoji),” Danis tweeted.



In response to his “buddy” Danis, Bisping urged him to come and see him if he had a problem with his arrival in the Big Apple.



“Yeah buddy?” Bisping replied. “Come see me. I ain’t going on where. I’ll send location any time you little sh*t stain. I shouldn’t have responded cos (because) you’re just all talk, but please, I’m around if you wanna “talk”.“



Replying to the former champion, Danis claimed that Bisping was “broke” for staying at the Royalton hotel — in a tweet that had subsequently been deleted.

“How’s the Royalton hotel you broke bum (laughing face emoji),” Danis tweeted.

Firing barbs at both Danis and his “mentor” — who one could presume alludes to McGregor, Bisping urged the New Jersey native to not tweet and delete.



“(Laughing face emojis) hahah broke?” Bisping tweeted. “Made more money from commentary than you made from fighting. Give it a res you little f*cking dork and stop tweeting and deleting like you’re little mentor.“

Danis has subsequently deleted the entire series of tweets following his interaction with the UFC Hall of Fame inductee.

