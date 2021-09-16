UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping has commented on Conor McGregor’s recent scuffle with music star Machine Gun Kelly on the MTV VMAs red carpet at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

A couple of explanations for the scuffle have already been offered up. It was originally reported that the confrontation was triggered by MGK refusing to take a picture with McGregor. Later, it was suggested that the former dual-weight UFC champion had been slipping into the DMs of Kelly’s girlfriend, Megan Fox.

Bisping explained why he thinks McGregor and the music artist ended up in a confrontation, citing the possibility of McGregor being pain meds from his leg injury.

“I’ve been there,” Bisping said on his “Believe You Me” podcast. “I mean, I’ve not been there doing that at the MTV f*cking music awards. What I mean is that I’ve had surgery, and the medication that they give you, you lose your f*cking mind. I think a lot of that was (Sunday) because he was out of his mind, on the pain pills because that’s how it goes.

“They make you very f*cking antsy, very erratic, very angry. Me and Callum, Callum is the calmest kid ever. Callum was f*cking arguing with everything I was saying when he had surgery. They kind of make you like that. I don’t know. I’m not making excuses for him, but just from what I saw, I was like, ‘Yeah, I’ve had that feeling before.’” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

Bisping was recently on the receiving end of McGregor’s rage. The British MMA legend got into a social media spat with ‘Notorious’ who wasn’t afraid to hit below the belt during the online beef. Things between the two had quietened down as of late, it’s unclear if Bisping’s latest comments will restart the rivalry.

Do you think Michael Bisping could be right? Is Conor McGregor‘s recent erratic behavior due to being dosed up on pain pills for his broken leg?