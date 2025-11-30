Mexico’s Unbeaten Regina Tarin Advances to 7-0 with Stunning First Round Knockout

ByTimothy Wheaton
Mexico's Unbeaten Regina Tarin Advances to 7-0 with Stunning First Round Knockout

Mexican bantamweight athlete Regina Tarin maintained her undefeated record with a stunning first-round knockout victory against Yurivia Jimenez at TNX 1125 on Saturday night.

Regina Tarin Secures Round 1 Stoppage Over Jimenez with Overhand Right Knockout

Competing at the BN Arena in San Jose, Tarin (7-0) secured the finish early in the opening frame. The 21-year-old Mexico City native evaded a lead left hook from Jimenez before countering with a heavy overhand right that sent her opponent to the canvas, face first. Referee intervention followed immediately, marking Tarin’s sixth stoppage victory in seven professional bouts.

Tarin entered Saturday’s contest following a second-round TKO win over veteran Kaytlin Neil at Combate Global: Female 2 in June 2025. That performance highlighted her striking power, a trait she emphasized again in Costa Rica. Jimenez, who entered the bout looking to disrupt Tarin’s momentum, was unable to recover from the initial knockdown.

READ MORE:  Islam Makhachev Receives $100,000 Land Rover Defender as UFC 322 Victory Gift

This victory moves Tarin to a professional record of 7-0. Known as “Kill Bill,” the Mexican fighter has now finished four opponents by knockout and two by submission. Her only decision victory came against Andrea Garcia at Budo Sento Championship 21 in April 2024.

The knockout at TNX 1125 solidifies Tarin’s standing as a high-value free agent in the women’s 135-pound division. While major promotions including the UFC and PFL have monitored her progress, Tarin has publicly stated her intention to maximize her market value before signing a long-term exclusivity agreement.

READ MORE:  How Tony Ferguson Clawed His Way Out of the Dark Place "I'm not done yet. This is just the beginning."

With this win, Tarin extends a streak that began with her professional debut in late 2023. Observers expect her next bout to take place in early 2026, likely against ranked opposition in a major regional promotion or a top-tier organization.

READ MORE:  Paddy Pimblett vs. Justin Gaethje For Interim UFC Gold Made Official for UFC 324

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been a dedicated follower of these sports for decades. Tim has covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events as an on camera personality.

Tim also works with a host of other media outlets such as Calf Kick Sports, DAZN, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, MMA News, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts