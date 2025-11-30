Mexico’s Unbeaten Regina Tarin Advances to 7-0 with Stunning First Round Knockout

Mexican bantamweight athlete Regina Tarin maintained her undefeated record with a stunning first-round knockout victory against Yurivia Jimenez at TNX 1125 on Saturday night.

Regina Tarin Secures Round 1 Stoppage Over Jimenez with Overhand Right Knockout

Competing at the BN Arena in San Jose, Tarin (7-0) secured the finish early in the opening frame. The 21-year-old Mexico City native evaded a lead left hook from Jimenez before countering with a heavy overhand right that sent her opponent to the canvas, face first. Referee intervention followed immediately, marking Tarin’s sixth stoppage victory in seven professional bouts.

Tarin entered Saturday’s contest following a second-round TKO win over veteran Kaytlin Neil at Combate Global: Female 2 in June 2025. That performance highlighted her striking power, a trait she emphasized again in Costa Rica. Jimenez, who entered the bout looking to disrupt Tarin’s momentum, was unable to recover from the initial knockdown.

This victory moves Tarin to a professional record of 7-0. Known as “Kill Bill,” the Mexican fighter has now finished four opponents by knockout and two by submission. Her only decision victory came against Andrea Garcia at Budo Sento Championship 21 in April 2024.

The knockout at TNX 1125 solidifies Tarin’s standing as a high-value free agent in the women’s 135-pound division. While major promotions including the UFC and PFL have monitored her progress, Tarin has publicly stated her intention to maximize her market value before signing a long-term exclusivity agreement.

With this win, Tarin extends a streak that began with her professional debut in late 2023. Observers expect her next bout to take place in early 2026, likely against ranked opposition in a major regional promotion or a top-tier organization.