Merab Dvalishvili Outlasts Umar Nurmagomedov in Exciting Title Tilt – UFC 311 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Merab Dvalishvili delivered a brilliant performance in the UFC 311 co-main event on Saturday night, securing a decisive decision victory over the previously undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov.

Things got off to a relatively slow start in the opening round, but things finally started to open up near the two-minute mark when Dvalishvili let his hands go and started to light up the Dagestani with his strikes. However, it was Nurmagomedov who’d land the most significant blow of the round, landing a big right hand that had ‘The Machine’ reeling with 10 seconds to go in the round.

While the first round definitely belonged to Dvalishvili, Nurmagomedov narrowed the gap in the second, landing a series of solid strikes and showing off his impeccable takedown defense. Nurmagomedov also managed to land the first takedown of the fight, taking Dvalishvili’s back in the process, but it wasn’t long before ‘The Machine’ muscled his way back up.

In perhaps his best round of the fight thus far, Dvalishvili manages to put Nurmagomedov on the mat for the first time, though he can’t keep him there for very long.

As we made it to the championship rounds, it became clear that Nurmagomedov was beginning to run empty as his movements began looking labored. Of course, ‘The Machine’ looked like he could go another five rounds as he relentlessly attempted takedown after takedown and caught the Dagestani with a nasty overhand right in the waning seconds of the fifth round. With Nurmagomedov rocked, Dvalishvili scored one final takedown, pinning his opponent to the mat until the final seconds ticked off the clock.

Official Result: Merab Dvalishvili def. Umar Nurmagomedov via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46)

Check out highlights from Merab Dvalishvili vs. Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 311:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

