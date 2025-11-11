Merab Dvalishvili reveals ideal scenario for Petr Yan rematch at UFC 323

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili has discussed his plans for his upcoming rematch against Petr Yan at UFC 323.

In the main event of UFC 323, Merab Dvalishvili will attempt to go 4-0 for the year when he defends his UFC bantamweight championship against Petr Yan. It comes a few years on from their first encounter and in that fight, it was Dvalishvili who was able to dominate with his constant wrestling before eventually securing a comfortable decision win.

Now, Petr Yan is looking to avenge that loss, and also take back the title he lost at the hands of Aljamain Sterling. Merab Dvalishvili, meanwhile, is building a truly generational run for himself at 135 pounds, to the point where many are already calling him the greatest bantamweight of all time – with the only possible contender in that race being the great Dominick Cruz.

In a recent interview, Merab Dvalishvili spoke about what he hopes to achieve when him and Yan collide for the second time next month.

Merab Dvalishvili lays out plan for UFC 323 rematch

“A finish would be good,” Dvalishvili told MMA Junkie Radio. “But we all know nobody was able to finish Petr Yan. He has some split (decision) losses before, and I think only unanimous decision loss against me. Otherwise, he only lost by decision – so he’s good. I’m just focusing on this fight: Get healthy, and win this fight. That’s all I want. But a finish would be sweet.”

“First, I want to clean out my division,” Dvalishvili said. “After, we can talk about move weight class or something like this. Me, right now, I want to take care of my business. I have my fourth fight this year against Petr Yan, former champion. I want to focus on Petr Yan. Then we will see who will be the next opponent in my weight class.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Yan knows that he has to try and approach this fight differently, whereas for Merab, he will hope to go in there and do what he always does – dominate and outwork his opponent from the first minute until the very last.