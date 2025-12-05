Merab Dvalishvili Brushes Off Busy Fight Schedule, Hints There’s One Thing Keeping Him Busy Outside MMA

BySubham
Merab Dvalishvili, Petr Yan

Merab Dvalishvili believes four fights a year are not taxing for him, and he could fight even more often if there were no weight cuts involved.

In 2025, Dvalishvili first fought at UFC 311 in January against Umar Nurmagomedov and cruised to a unanimous decision victory. After the first defense of his 135-pound championship, he met Sean O’Malley in a rematch in June at UFC 316 and submitted ‘Suga.

After that, he took on Cory Sandhagen in October at UFC 320. After cruising to another unanimous decision win, this time against Sandhagen, ‘The Machine’ will now be defending his strap for the fourth time when he runs it back with Petr Yan this weekend at UFC 323.

If he manages to beat Yan, as most fans believe, Dvalishvili will become the first UFC champion to have defended the belt four times in just 12 months.

‘The Machine’ is more active than the majority of champions and fighters. During a recent sit-down with Daniel Cormier, he said:

“Like I said, I love fighting. If there is no weight cut, I would like to fight more often. I guess it’s possible, depends on how you want it, depends on how you love it… I don’t have a strict lifestyle. I still enjoy with my friends… I enjoy life… Other than looking for a wife, I don’t have anything else [to do].”

Check out Merab Dvalishvili’s comments below:

Henry Cejudo and Kamaru Usman help Merab Dvalishvili set up dating profile

Merab Dvalishvili is actively seeking a partner and hopes to be married soon. On the Pound 4 Pound Show, Henry Cejudo and Kamaru Usman recently helped Dvalishvili create his dating profile.

Before adding the information into the dating app, the duo quizzed Dvalishvili about his height, lifestyle, simple pleasures, and more.

Check Henry Cejudo and Kamaru Usman helping Merab Dvalishvili set up a dating profile below:

Subham is a dynamic writer and editor with a background in Health and Fitness, MMA, True Crime, and Pop Culture. A passionate cricketer and seasoned cyclist, he has completed demanding 200, 300, and 600-km rides and competed in multiple races and brevets. He previously worked with Sportskeeda, covers MMA for LowKickMMA, and writes about women’s football for Soccer Souls. When he’s not chasing athletic goals, Subham enjoys motorbike rides for mental clarity. He draws inspiration from Conor McGregor and Yuvraj Singh and enjoys a diverse mix of music, including Post Malone, MGK, Russ, and Central Cee.

