UFC Hall Of Famer Urges Merab Dvalishvili To “Take A Break” After Grueling 2025 Run And Title Loss To Petr Yan

Merab Dvalishvili is being encouraged by a UFC legend to step back and catch his breath after a high-volume 2025 campaign in the Octagon.

True to his nickname, “The Machine” kept an intense pace this year, capping it off by attempting a historic fourth bantamweight title defense in a single calendar year when he faced Petr Yan in their UFC 323 main event rematch last weekend. However, Dvalishvili’s push for the record came up short, as he suffered a gruelling unanimous decision loss that halted his historic run.

WHAT A FIGHT 🤯@PetrYanUFC takes the decision over Merab Dvalishvili to win the bantamweight title at #UFC323! pic.twitter.com/D1xUGMX1Vr — UFC (@ufc) December 7, 2025

Merab Dvalishvili’s setback also ended his impressive 14-fight win streak, a run marked by dominant victories over nearly every top contender in the UFC bantamweight division. During that stretch, he also notched three successful title defenses against Umar Nurmagomedov, Sean O’Malley, and Cory Sandhagen.

Now that “The Machine” is no longer champion, UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping believes this is the right moment for him to step back and recharge.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 04: Merab Dvalishvili of Georgia reacts to his win over Cory Sandhagen in the UFC bantamweight championship fight during the UFC 320 event at T-Mobile Arena on October 04, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Michael Bisping Wants Merab Dvalishvili To Hit Pause After UFC 323 Loss

During a recent video on his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping reflected on Merab Dvalishvili’s extreme 2025 schedule. The former middleweight champion acknowledged that “The Machine” has certainly earned a rematch with Petr Yan next year, but also urged him to slow down, take some time away from the grind, recharge, and return stronger.

“Merab probably deserves the rematch if we’re being honest,” Bisping said. “Look at the body of work, then yeah, he probably does, but there’s Umar Nurmagomedov out there. I would say let Yan defend for a minute. Take a break, brother. Have a little bit of time off. You’ve done incredible things.”

Bisping also advised Dvalishvili to enjoy the success he’s already earned and then return refreshed to reclaim his spot at the top.