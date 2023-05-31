Surging bantamweight contender, Merab Dvalishvili faces a race against time if he is to face former two-weight champion, Henry Cejudo in their rumored UFC 292 clash in August – as the number one ranked division contender, recovers from recent surgery to address a hand injury.
Dvalishvili, the current #1 ranked bantamweight contender, most recently featured atop a UFC Vegas 70 back in March against former undisputed champion, Petr Yan – landing himself as the number one contender at 135lbs with a dominant wrestling display en route to a unanimous decision victory.
Knocking back calls for him to fight fellow Serra-Longo MMA standout, Aljamain Sterling for undisputed bantamweight gold in the future, Merab Dvalishvili was warned away from avoiding a fight with his friend by UFC president, Dana White.
In the aftermath of UFC 288 earlier this month, former undisputed flyweight and bantamweight titleholder, Cejudo called for a fight with the aforenoted, Merab Dvalishvili, following the Olympian’s title challenge loss to Sterling.
And suggesting an appearance against the Georgian at UFC 292 in August in Boston, Massachusetts – it appears Cejudo may have to arrange alternative plans for the TD Garden pay-per-view.
Merab Dvalishvili set for an extended spell on the sidelines
As per a report from MMA Fighting, following confirmation from Dvalishvili’s manager, Oren Hodak, Dvalishvili will be sidelined for 10 to 12 weeks minimum, before he can return to training on a full-time basis.
In the midst of a nine-fight winning run, Tbilisi native, Dvalishvili has landed notable victories over former champion, Yan recently, as well as ex-featherweight titleholder, Jose Aldo, and former bantamweight title chaser, Marlon Moraes.
Preparing for a potential scuppered fight with Dvalishvili on the East Coast this summer, Cejudo also previously offered to fight incoming title challenger, Sean O’Malley for interim gold at UFC 292 in Boston.