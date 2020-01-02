Melvin Guillard To Return Next Month, Aims To End 11-Fight Winless Run

Spread the word!













UFC veteran Melvin Guillard isn’t done fighting just yet. The 36-year-old was once one of the best lightweight fighters in the world. Right now, though he is far from his best. The American is without a win in 11 fights. He’ll look to get back in the win column Erick Lozano (13-16) next month.

‘The Young Assassin’ will fight Lozano on Michigan-based MMA promotion Lights Out Championship. Guillard will headline the February 8 card at The DeltaPlex Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The event will stream on FiteTV.

In his last outing Guillard lost at United Combat League 32. The former UFC fighter was beaten in a unanimous decision by Terry House (8-13). Before that he was knocked out by Takanori Gomi. It’s a far cry from his best days. At the peak of his powers Guillard scored wins over the likes of Jeremy Stephens, Evan Dunham, Gleison Tibau and Dennis Siver.

Since leaving the UFC, Guillard has fought anywhere and everywhere but rarely been successful. Bellator, WSOF, Rizin FF, and Bare-Knuckle Fighting Championship are just some of the organisations he’s fought in. His only win during the last 11 fights came against David Rickels at Bellator. However, that win was overturned as Guillard tested positive for a banned substance. His last legitimate win came under the World Series of Fightin banner in 2014. ‘The Young Assassin’ blasted out Gesias Cavalcante for the promotion six years ago and has not tasted true victory since.

Despite his losing record Lozano is likely to cause an upset next month. He has won five of his last six fights. In his 13 career wins, he has finished all but two of them inside the scheduled distance. Check out the fight poster below.

Can Melvin Guillard get back in the win column against Erick Lozano?