Highlights: Melvin Guillard Knocked Out In RIZIN

Melvin Guillard suffered the eighth consecutive defeat of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career this weekend at RIZIN 11.

Fellow UFC veteran Takanori Gomi finished “The Young Assassin” in the first round, earning him his first victory since 2014. It was Gomi’s second fight under the RIZIN banner.

The victory marked the first time he finished an opponent since knocking out Eiji Mitsuoka in 2012.

Some other notable moments of the card featured former UFC fighter Daron Cruickshank picking up a knockout wins of his own:

Controversial former TUF winner Diego Brandao also scored an impressive stoppage victory, knocking out Satoru Kitaoka via vicious ground and pound:

Kanna Asakura def. Rena Kubota via unanimous decision

Kyoji Horiguchi def. Hiromasa Ogikubo via unanimous decision

Jiří Procházka def. Bruno Cappelozza via R1 KO (punches, 1:23)

Takanori Gomi def. Melvin Guillard via R1 KO (punches, 2:33)

Diego Brandao def. Satoru Kitaoka via R1 KO (punches, 1:30)

Unurjargal Boldpurev def. Shoma Shibisai via unanimous decision

Kaito Ono def. Yoshiya Uzatsuyo via R2 KO (knee, 1:22) – **contested under Kickboxing rules**

Miyuu Yamamoto def. Saori Ishioka via split decision

“Topnoi” Thanongsaklek def. Tadaaki Yamamoto via R1 KO (punches, 1:06)

Daron Cruickshank def. Tom Santos via R3 TKO (elbows, 4:11)