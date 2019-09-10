Melbourne Mayor Wants Octagon Girls Removed From UFC 243

Spread the word!













The Octagon girls have been a staple of the UFC for many years, however, not everyone is a fan — the Lord Mayor of Melbourne Sally Capp being one of them.

UFC 243 takes place October 5 at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia. It will be headlined by a massive middleweight title unification clash between Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya. The bout is regarded by many to be the biggest Australasian fight in combat sports history.

However, Capp believes the practice of having Octagon girls carrying cards during the event is an outdated one and doesn’t seem to want them during UFC 243:

“It’s 2019, do we really still need scantily-clad women to wander around the middle of a fighting ring between rounds?” Capp asked the Herald Sun (via MMA Mania). “Grid girls are no longer part of Formula One, walk-on girls are no longer part of professional darts — surely it’s time to move on.”

It should be noted that last weekend’s boxing match between Jeff Horn and Michael Zerafa in Bendigo saw the ring girls replaced by men after outside pressure. There is no word on whether the UFC will follow suit, but it seems highly unlikely.

What do you think?