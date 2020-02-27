Megan Olivi Will Take Cageside Seat To Watch Husband Joseph Benavidez Fight

Spread the word!













Megan Olivi is a consistent fixture during UFC broadcasts. The backstage reporter is popular among fight fans and clearly one of ESPN’s best talents.

This Saturday though she will not be working, instead Olivi will take a rare seat cageside to watch husband and top flyweight Joseph Benavidez in action. He’ll be facing off against Deiveson Figueiredo for the vacant flyweight title on Saturday night. Speaking to MMA Junkie on Wednesday, Olivi explained her decision to take a backseat for the UFC Norfolk broadcast.

“He was the co-main event on an ESPN card in June and I was doing live hits and interviews throughout the night, and it’s great. I actually like that because otherwise everybody just kind of stares at me (like), ‘You OK?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’m fine, he’s fighting in like five hours. I’m fine.’ Then it’s like, ‘Are you sure?’ I’m like, ‘Yes! I’m OK.’ I like being able to stay busy and stuff. But when I don’t work, I don’t watch Joe fight.

“This will be the first fight since the first (Jussier) Formiga fight (in September 2013) where he knocked him out in Brazil, this will be the first one I’m octagonside for. Joseph doesn’t get nervous, but I get really nervous, so I just feel like God gives me both of our nerves and I just carry those for the 15 or 25 minutes.”

Megan Olivi – Instagram

Olivi, like anyone else who is close to a fighter struggles with seeing her husband in fight. Although she insists her confidence in his abilities is sky high and she is certain he will finally become UFC champion against

“I have the utmost confidence in his ability; I know how hard he works, and there’s nothing I can do to help,” Olivi said. “I can’t go in there and be like, ‘I got this.’

“I haven’t watched in a really long time. I haven’t watched a lot of his other fights back, but I will be watching this one. I’m sure I’ll have a rosary in hand, but it’ll be great. Our friends and family are all coming, so I have an awesome support system, and he is so great on fight day that I don’t have to worry about him. He’s not nervous or like, ‘I don’t know if I should do this.’ He’s not one of those guys you see backstage who is getting sick or crying or anything like that. He’s genuinely so excited and can’t wait to go out there that it does make everything so much easier for me.”

Will you miss seeing Megan Olivi on the UFC broadcast this weekend?