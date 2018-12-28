Megan Anderson Upset About State Of UFC Women’s Featherweight Division

Megan Anderson upset about the state of the UFC women’s featherweight division heading into her next fight. She’s slated to take on former title contender Cat Zingano in a women’s featherweight bout. This fight will take place on the preliminary portion of the card on FOX Sports 1.

Anderson made her promotional debut when she lost to former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm on the main card portion of the UFC 225 pay-per-view event. Coming into this fight, the former Invicta FC featherweight champion was on a four fight winning streak.

While doing a recent interview, she made it known that this division and where it’s at right now is upsetting to her. That is a problem considering she’s one of the division’s top stars.

“That actually pissed me off more than the location change,” Anderson told MMAjunkie. “I’m like, ‘If you want to fight in the division, then actively campaign to fight in that division instead of taking a fight at 135.’ Or campaigning for fights at 135. This is what you get when you bring in bantamweights to open up a division that’s not their weight division.”

At the end of the day, she hopes that should she win this fight then it will lead her to a title shot. However, when it comes to the UFC rankings these days, nothing is guaranteed and she understands that.

Potential Title Shot

“I hope it’s a No. 1 contender, but we don’t really that’s the thing,” Anderson said. “In the UFC, rankings don’t mean anything anymore. I’m hoping it’s a No. 1 contender, but you just never know. For me, I would rather see them start signing featherweights. That’s more of a priority for me than getting a title shot. I want to give a platform to show this division is marketable and is worth investing in. They start signing people instead of giving them fights at bantamweight.”

