Ex-UFC title challenger Megan Anderson rules out MMA return after sudden retirement: ‘I have no desire’

Former UFC featherweight title challenger, Megan Anderson has ruled out ever making a return to mixed martial arts competition in the future — claiming she has “no desire” to enter the cage again following her sudden retirement back in 2022.

Anderson, a former Invicta FC featherweight gold holder, most recently headlined UFC 259 against then-two-weight champion, Amanda Nunes back in 2021, suffering a dominant opening round reverse triangle armbar submission loss to the Brazilian in their title clash.

The outing came as Queensland native, Megan Anderson’s final as part of her six-fight Octagon tenure — and confirmed the following year how she had departed the organization and had no plans to continue her combat sports career.

Megan Anderson confirms plans to remain retired from the UFC

And speaking with MMA Fighting this week, Australian veteran, Anderson confirmed she had no “desire” to make an Octagon return to compete in mixed martial arts again outright.

“I have no desire to fight anymore,” Megan Anderson said. “I don’t even think I could make 145 pounds anymore — I definitely do, I miss cutting weight. Maybe do like an Influencer boxing bout or something like that down the line. Who knows, ‘cause I just started boxing again like for fun with my trainer, so maybe that — but it’s more of like a 20 per cent maybe.

“I would never do professional boxing,” Megan Anderson explained. “It would definitely be like influencer boxing, just something that’s fun. Nothing too serious. I’m not trying to get knocked out [laughs], I’m not trying to fight Claressa Shields. I’m good, thank you [laughs]. I mean, if the price is right, you never know. But at this stage I enjoy what I’m doing, I enjoy this side of things. You never know. You never say never.”

Boasting an 11-5 professional record at the time of her retirement, prior to her loss against Nunes, Anderson earned her premiere title charge in the promotion with a first round knockout win over perennial contender, Norma Dumont at UFC Fight Night Norfolk.

Suffering a pair of losses to former titleholder, Holly Holm and ex-title challenger, Felicia Spencer, Anderson’s other victories during her six-fight Octagon stay included a win over Cat Zingano, and a first round submission win over French contender, Zarah Fairn.

Winning the interim Invicta FC featherweight title back in 2017, Anderson stopped Charmaine Tweet with a second round knockout, and was then promoted to undisputed champion before signing a multi-fight deal with the UFC.