Megan Anderson Issues Statement On UFC Rochester Loss

Former Invicta FC women’s featherweight champion Megan Anderson has issued a statement on the most recent loss that she suffered in her pro-MMA career.

Anderson lost to Felicia Spencer by rear-naked choke at the UFC Rochester (also known as UFC on ESPN+ 10) event that took place on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York.

Anderson made her promotional debut when she lost to former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm at the UFC 225 pay-per-view event. Coming into this fight, the former Invicta FC featherweight champion was on a four-fight winning streak.

The following fight ended in controversy as she beat Cat Zingano by first-round TKO due to an eye injury at UFC 232 last December. Anderson took to her official Instagram account where she wrote the following:

“This sport comes with the highest highs and the lowest lows… Last night wasn’t my night. I am so proud and happy for Felicia. I know how much this meant to her and I am so excited to see what’s next in her career. Thank you to my family/coaches/team for everything. You push me to become a better person both inside and outside of the cage every day. Your unwavering love and support means the absolute world to me. To my teammates @grantdawsonkgd and @zakcummings a HUGE congrats on your amazing wins. I’m proud to stand by your sides and do battle.”