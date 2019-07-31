Maycee Barber vs. Gillian Robertson Planned For UFC Boston

Spread the word!













An exciting women’s flyweight bout between Maycee Barber and Gillian Robertson is in the works for UFC Boston.

That’s according to sources close to ESPN, who state that contracts have not been signed yet, but both sides have agreed to the bout.

Robertson is coming off an impressive TKO win over Sarah Frota at UFC 240 this past weekend. It marked her fourth finish in as many UFC fights. Barber, meanwhile, is a finisher herself with two TKO victories in two fights since making her UFC debut last year. She most recently TKO’d J.J. Aldrich at UFC Nashville earlier this year.

UFC Boston takes place October 18 at the TD Garden in Boston. The event will be headlined by a pivotal light heavyweight encounter between former middleweight champion Chris Weidman and rising contender Dominick Reyes.

Expect more fight announcements for the card in the coming weeks.

Who do you think would win in a Barber vs. Robertson matchup?