UFC 240 Highlights: Gillian Robertson Brutalizes Sarah Frota With Elbows

UFC women’s flyweights Gillian Robertson and Sarah Frota put on a show to open up the UFC 240 event on the ESPN+ prelims.

In the second bout of the night, Robertson and Frota squared off, which saw the fight eventually finding its way to the ground. Robertson was able to establish full mount and reigned down some deadly elbows which would force the referee to step in and call the action off.

