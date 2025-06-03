Maycee Barber Breaks Silence After Shocking UFC Vegas 107 Exit: ‘This Wasn’t the Plan’

Maycee Barber has addressed her shocking last-second withdrawal from the UFC Vegas 107 headliner.

After more than a year on the shelf dealing with medical issues, Barber was expected to make the walk on Saturday night in Las Vegas for her first five-round main event. However, tragedy struck just moments before she was scheduled to step inside the Octagon.

Brendan Fitzgerald announces that Maycee Barber vs. Erin Blanchfield at #UFCVegas107 is off. pic.twitter.com/1Bv8Wn91cL — Superbeast MMA (@SuperbeastCraig) June 1, 2025



After being told there was a brief delay in getting the main event underway, UFC play-by-playman Brendan Fitzgerald broke the news that the final fight of the night between Barber and fourth-ranked flyweight contender Erin Blanchfield was off. During the announcement, it was revealed that Barber was not medically cleared to fight after reportedly suffering a seizure backstage.

It was an undeniably frustrating situation for UFC fans and Erin Blanchfield. But most of all, it was another heartbreaking setback for Barber, who was once touted to be ‘The Future’ of the flyweight division.

“Not what I had planned for a Sunday post,” Barber wrote, breaking her silence on Instagram. “Thank you to everyone for the prayers & support I owe an apology to @ufc @mickmaynard2 @danawhite @seanshelby & @blanchfield_mma ** PS my life is not messy this is just a bad hand. We will get to the bottom of it all and be back.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @mayceebarber

Barber’s comments about her “messy” life are likely a direct response to Blanchfield, who called Barber “a complete mess in every aspect of her entire life” while venting her frustration over their scrapped clash.

Women of the UFC come to Maycee Barber’s defense

Barber’s social media was flooded with well-wishes from some of the biggest names in women’s mixed martial arts, including Laura Sanko, who was on the call at UFC Vegas 107.

“Your health is the only thing that truly matters Maycee,” Sanko wrote in the comments. “Sending you lots of prayers.”

“When we are healthy we want a million things, when we are not healthy we only want one thing,” former UFC strawweight title challenger Claudia Gadelha added. “Wishing you a speedy and full recovery, Maycee. Heal all of you!”

“Take care of you, the whole person,” roving UFC reporter Megan Olivi said. “Sending lots of prayers.”

“Wish you a good recovery!” Tabitha Ricci wrote. “You train so hard for this fight I can’t wait to see you back.”

“Heal up,” Michelle Waterson wrote. “Sending my love.”

What comes next for Barber is anyone’s guess, but right now, the only thing she should be focused on is her health.