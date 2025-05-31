Maycee Barber Not Medically Cleared to Fight at UFC Vegas 107, Bout Cancelled at Last Possible Moment

Seconds before Maycee Barber and Erin Blanchfield were scheduled to headline UFC Vegas 107, the broadcast team announced that the fight was no longer happening.

Immediately after a video package hyping the flyweight headliner played, play-by-playman Brendan Fitzgerald informed those watching at home that Barber was not ready to make her walk to the Octagon. After a commercial break, we found out that the fight was off after Barber was “not medically cleared” to compete.

We’ve seen fights cancelled at the beginning of the broadcast, but this may be the first time a fight was scratched literally minutes before the fighters were expected to step inside the Octagon.

Little information regarding the reported medical issue was disclosed, but Megan Olivi caught up with Blanchfield backstage. ‘Cold Blooded’ vented her frustration over the situation, calling it “unprofessional” and making it clear that she was not interested in rescheduling her fight with Barber.

Erin Blanchfield speaks to Megan Olivi moments after her main event bout being cancelled.#UFCVegas107 pic.twitter.com/dm58zgPCq6 — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) June 1, 2025

Erin Blanchfield expressed concern over a potential Maycee Barber Pull-Out Earlier in the Week

Interestingly, Blanchfield expressed concern over whether or not Barber would show up on Saturday night, noting her frequent withdrawals over the years.

“Yeah, a little bit of a worry,” Blanchfield told Damon Martin earlier this week. “Maycee is someone that has pulled out of fights pretty frequently. She has a history of that. … So far she’s still in the fight so hopefully it stays that way.”

Unfortunately for Blanchfield, it did not stay that way.

Barber’s scheduled headliner against Blanchfield would have been her first fight in more than a year after dealing with a series of major health issues that resulted in a lengthy hospital stay, though it’s unclear if that had anything to do with her removal from UFC Vegas 107.