Max Holloway addresses weight cut ahead of UFC 308 title fight return: ‘I’ve never missed’

Ahead of his return to the featherweight limit later this month, former division champion, Max Holloway has no concerns about hitting 145lbs in his UFC 308 return against the unbeaten, Ilia Topuria — given he’s never missed weight in the past.

Holloway, a former undisputed featherweight champion, is slated to headline UFC 308 later this month in a trip to Abu Dhabi, tasked with landing the divisional crown in a grudge fight with the unbeaten incumbent, Topuria.

And making his return to the featherweight limit in the clash, Hawaiian striking ace, Holloway managed to scoop the symbolic BMF title earlier this year at UFC 300, stopping Justin Gaethje with a stunning buzzer-beating knockout win at the lightweight limit.

Last making the walk to featherweight back in August of last year, Holloway scored a walk-off knockout win over Chan Sung Jung in the main event of UFC Fight Night Kallang, sending the Korean favorite into retirement.

Max Holloway has no concerns about featherweight return

And ahead of UFC 308, despite fan concern regarding his ability to meet the featherweight limit, Holloway, who confirmed he was backed by his wife’s cooking, and his nutritionist, had no concerns about his return to the class.

“I mean, everybody keeps talking about the weight coming into this fight,” Max Holloway said on his YouTube channel. “The whole question before the last fight was [about] the weight and now the whole question about this fight is the weight, because of what we did in the last one.”

“But it is what it is, I got the best person behind me; my wife, she’s cheffing it up and I got my man, Tyler back on the team, he’s going to be out there with us fight week and he’s one of the best guys in the biz,” Max Holloway explained. “I’ve never missed weight, I’ve never missed no weight in my whole career and I ain’t planning on starting to miss weight for this fight because this fight, it took a whole lot of work to get back here you know.”