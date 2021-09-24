Top UFC featherweights will take center stage at a UFC Fight Night event on Nov. 13, as former champion Max Holloway faces Yair Rodriguez in a pivotal matchup in the division.

Holloway vs. Rodriguez was supposed to happen earlier this year on multiple occasions, but different circumstances continued to push the fight back. Now, Holloway will face Rodriguez with both men looking at a shot at the Alexander Volkanovski/Brian Ortega winner from UFC 266.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto was the first to report the news on Friday.

Holloway is coming off of arguably his most dominant performance against Calvin Kattar at UFC on ABC 1, earning a unanimous decision win and blitzing Kattar with his boxing. Holloway is looking to get a third fight against Volkanovski after back-to-back controversial split decision losses.

Rodriguez has had quite the long road back to the octagon, after back-to-back fights against Jeremy Stephens in 2019. He hasn’t fought since then and faces easily the toughest challenge of his career against Holloway.

Rodriguez faces Holloway after big wins over ‘The Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung, as well as UFC legend B.J. Penn.

The Holloway vs. Rodriguez fight is more than likely set to take place at the UFC Apex center in Las Vegas, NV. UFC president Dana White has already all but confirmed that Fight Night events for the rest of the year will take place in the promotion’s bubble at the Apex.

The Holloway vs. Rodriguez card will also feature former UFC featherweight title challenger Felicia Spencer, a flyweight bout between Jessica Eye and Andrea Lee, along with heavyweights Ben Rothwell and Ovince Saint Preux.

If Holloway is able to get past a very tough Rodriguez, he’ll more than likely get a third shot at Volkanovski and a chance at redemption for the featherweight title.

What is your early prediction for Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez?