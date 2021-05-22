Veteran UFC heavyweight contender, ‘Big’ Ben Rothwell has notched his seventh submission win as a professional — stopping short-notice replacement, Chris Barnett with a second round guillotine.

Drawing fan favourite, Barnett on short notice, Rothwell was initially slated to meet with Philipe Lins and then Askhar Mozharov, however, the latter was forced from the pairing after he failed to obtain a VISA in time. Remaining on the card, Rothwell clashed with the storied veteran, Barnett.

Threatening with his top pressure in the first round after establishing full mount, Rothwell found himself on the recieving end of some notable counters from Barnett, however, the latter began to fatigue quite significantly toward the end of the first round.

Failing to recover in the early goings of the second, Barnett shot for a laboured takedown. Sprawling and setting up a taut guillotine, Rothwell eventually forced the tap.

Below, catch the highlights from Rothwell’s submission success against Barnett.

