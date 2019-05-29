Video: Max Holloway Stares Down Frankie Edgar Ahead Of UFC 240

Spread the word!













Max Holloway and Frankie Edgar are still preparing for their showdown at the upcoming UFC 240 pay-per-view (PPV) event.

Holloway will defend the UFC featherweight title against the former lightweight king in the headliner. On Wednesday (May 28, 2019), the UFC had the two featherweight fighters take part in a staredown to promote their fight.

As seen in the video, it was quite lopsided as Holloway towers over “The Answer”:

Edgar was last seen in the Octagon when he scored a unanimous decision win over Cub Swanson. The fight came back in April of 2018 at the UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Lee event. As a result of the win, he earned a title shot against “Blessed.”

The UFC 240 PPV event is set to take place on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The main card will air on PPV at 10 P.M. ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN at 8 P.M. ET and the ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+.

The UFC has yet to announce a co-headliner for the show. The promotion will be announcing more bouts in the coming days. Here is the updated card: