Max Holloway Can See Himself Fighting As High As Middleweight

Max Holloway currently reigns as the 145-pound champion of the world. However, as fighters get older, making weight tends to get harder. Many already believe Holloway should move up to lightweight to avoid the strenuous weight cut on his body.

While that time will certainly come, speaking to media recently, Holloway noted he believes he could fight as high as 185 pounds one day. (H/T MMA Junkie)

“I don’t know about holding belts all at one time, this and that, but nobody really got three yet,” Holloway said. “So 170, I could see myself … I just turned 28, I can see myself maybe going to (1)85, being healthy, and getting strong there. I’ve got five, six more years in this sport. Who knows? I might pull a ‘DC’ (Daniel Cormier) on you guys and fight to 40.

“I’m a Polynesian/Hawaiian/Samoan, and I’m probably the smallest Samoan/Hawaiian you guys see. So I think the weight issue is not a problem. This is about getting in the gym, getting the weights, and actually packing on the muscle.”

Holloway will co-headline UFC 245 on pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 14. “Blessed” puts his 145-pound title up for grabs against Alexander Volkanovski. Holloway plans on becoming one of the greatest fighters of all time. To do that, the Hawaiian striker realizes he has to do more than just dominate one weight class.

“I want to be the best mixed martial artist in the world, and being the best mixed martial artist is not a guy who stays in his weight and dominates his weight,” Holloway said. “It is someone who’s willing to go at whatever weight. So whatever’s the best guys, whoever’s the best guy in the world … you guys tell me. I’ve got a couple of belts I want to fight for.”

