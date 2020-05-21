Max Holloway Offering Private Training In Exchange For Hawaiian Food Bank Donations

Spread the word!













Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway is working hard to get his home state of Hawaii back on its feet during the ongoing global pandemic. Later this month he will give some lucky fans the chance to privately train and have dinner with him. This prize will be raffled off for the ‘All 4 Hawaii Challenge’. The winner of the raffle and four friends will get a private training session with Holloway, receive signed gloves, and have dinner with one of the greatest fighters in MMA. All donations brought in through the raffle will help stock the Maui Food Bank and the Hawaii Food Bank.

Speaking to UFC.com Holloway explained why he is doing all he can to help raise money for his community during these most difficult times, he said.

“Unemployment in Hawaii is near 40 percent, and because our economy is based on tourism, it looks like it’s going to be a long road to recovery. We also got a very high cost of living here, so a lot of people are hurting. The reason why I signed up for this is that the proceeds go directly to the food banks, and the food banks really, really need the help right now.

“If you enter for my experience, you get a chance to train with me in MMA or self-defense, you can bring some friends with you. I’ll give you autographed gloves, and then we’re going to go eat dinner at one of the best places in Hawaii.”

“There’s a lot of needs in Hawaii and all over the world, really, but right now the focus for my team is on the basic needs for Hawaii people, which is food,” Holloway said. “When the food banks tell us they’re good, then we will pivot into helping other areas. But right now, we need to make sure people can continue to eat during these tough times.”

