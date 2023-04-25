Former featherweight champion, Max Holloway has confirmed he will make a move to the UFC’s lightweight division before calling time on his Octagon tenure, however, plans to make the move when he becomes featherweight titleholder again.

Holloway, a former undisputed featherweight champion under the banner of the UFC, headlined UFC Fight Night Kansas City earlier this month against the surging, Arnold Allen – handing the Ipswich native his first promotional loss in a comprehensive unanimous decision victory.

Retaining his rank as the #2 rated featherweight in the promotion’s ranks, Holloway has offered to fight former two-time title challenger, Chan Sung Jung later this year – with the South Korean native welcoming a potential showdown ahead of a return to Sydney, Australia for the organization later this year.

Max Holloway still planning future lightweight move

Confirming plans to make a lightweight return following a brief interim title rematch with Dustin Poirier back in 2019, Holloway claimed he would consider a return to 155lbs, after he lands a featherweight championship again, firstly.

“It’s always good to go up a weight class with a belt, so that’s the plan,” Max Holloway told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour. “And if they [the UFC] thought so – that maybe we couldn’t do a fourth [fight] with Volk (Alexander Volkanovski) – I think they would’ve really pressed the issue with us and told us, ‘Look, you’ve got to go.’ But, we’re here, they’re feeding me contenders. So at the end of the day, we’re going to just keep knocking them down.”

“One-hundred percent,” Max Holloway said of a lightweight move. “Why not? I mean, why not? We’ll see what happens with [Volkanovski] when they’re (Volkanovski and Yair Rodríguez] fighting in July now with Yair. I think a lot of people are counting out Yair. I think it’s going to be a much more interesting fight than a lot of people think it is. We get to be a fan that night, so I’m excited.”