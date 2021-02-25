Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway has finally explained why he was skateboarding by while Conor McGregor was conducting an interview with UFC Arabia on ‘Fight Island.’

For those who don’t remember, McGregor become distracted when someone who looked like Holloway skated by as he talked about his upcoming UFC 257 main event fight – check out the video below.

It was in fact Holloway who had skated by.

‘Blessed’ had recently competed against Calvin Kattar on the Island and decided to stick around for a few days after.

In an interview with MMA Junkie, Holloway revealed he knew that room was where the interviews had been conducted and his intent was to distract whoever was in there, although he wasn’t aware it was McGregor at the time.

“We were with the boys, with the team, and I was on my skateboard and we know that’s where you do interviews, right? So I didn’t know who was in it, but I was like, ‘If someone’s interviewing, I’m gonna act like an idiot passing the whole window,’” Holloway grinned. “So I was doing stupid stuff like this (flails arms around) the whole time when I was riding past and, of course, it’s Conor’s interview, so it was just funny.”

McGregor would go on to lose at UFC 257.

Dustin Poirier used wrestling and heavy leg kicks early before following up with fast hands to finish the fight inside two rounds.

Holloway is refusing to rule out a potential rematch with McGregor despite the fact the Irishman is coming off a tough loss.

“The UFC had that fight on a very short list, I believe, and the beautiful thing about this sport is time,” Holloway added. “Timing is everything and you know this so we’ll see what happens. I don’t want to kick the man when he’s down or talk about him, so let him figure out his stuff, and I’ll be right here. Timing is everything in this sport, so we’ll see what happens.”

Did you find skateboarding Max Holloway distracting Conor McGregor during an interview funny?