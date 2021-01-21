As their much-anticipated rematch draws closer, Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirer’s media obligations are currently in full flow.

Due to the unique nature of UFC Fight Island, quirky encounters are unavoidable. One such event recently took place at an interview between McGregor and UFC Arabia‘s Farah Hannoun.

As they discussed the Notorious’ preparation for his UFC 257 opponent, another former 145lb adversary made a bizarre cameo.

Following Max Holloway’s emphatic victory over Calvin Kattar at Fight Island 7, ‘Blessed’ decided to stick around in case there were any dropouts from UFC 257. With all four Lightweights on the main card looking to be in peak condition, it would appear that Max is taking advantage of his free time to further hone his skateboarding skills. Mid-response to Hannoun, Conor can be seen losing concentration and looking past the camera. After a moment of confusion, he remarks “That looks like Max Holloway, going by on a skateboard there.”

This interview with @TheNotoriousMMA was momentarily interrupted by @BlessedMMA riding by on his skateboard 🛹



(via UFC Arabia/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/avLEKoTcKO — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 20, 2021

After Farah confirmed that it quite likely was Holloway, McGregor exclaimed “that’s brilliant.” With barely a pause, McGregor immediately reiterated that Holloway is another former opponent that he would be interested in rematch with. He said “He’s in the pipeline for sure, me and Max will do it again.”

Holloway and McGregor met in the octagon whilst their UFC careers where early in there tenure. Since then, both fighters have gone on to achieve gold at 145lbs. McGregor, of course, became the first double weight UFC champion, whilst Max is considered by many to be the Featherweight GOAT. Whilst it is clear that McGregor respects his former opponent, he has recently remarked that he thinks Max’s claim to be the best boxer in the UFC doesn’t quite stack up.

Would you like to see a rematch between former foes Conor McGregor and Max Holloway?