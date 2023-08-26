Despite suffering three decision losses to current featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski over the course of their three-fight series, former division titleholder, Max Holloway insists he will clamour for a fourth title outing off the back of his stunning victory at UFC Fight Night Singapore yesterday.

Holloway, who retained his status as the number one ranked featherweight contender in Kallang, managed to hand former title challenger and common-foe, ‘The Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung a brutal one-punch KO loss in the third round of their main event slot.

The victory came as Holloway’s second consecutively since his own shutout decision loss to Volkanovski in the pair’s trilogy bout in the summer of last year, having outworked Arnold Allen in a UFC Fight Night Kansas City headliner back in April.

Max Holloway eyes fourth title showdown with Alexander Volkanovski

And hoping to crown himself as the featherweight champion for the second time in his storied Octagon tenure, Holloway, who continues to separate himself as the best of the rest apart from Volkanovski, laid out intentions to face the Australian in the future again.

“Undeniable man,” Max Holloway told assembled media of a fourth fight with Alexander Volkanovski after his UFC Singapore win. “All week, I’ve been saying undeniable. I’m not here to call nobody out. That’s you guys’ job to figure that out, it’s the fan’s job to do for me. I’m just here to be undeniable, keep being undeniable.”



“I’ll keep crawling, scratching my way to the top of the mountain,” Max Holloway explained. “No one is going to stop me getting there.”

For Volkanovski the Joe Lopez trainee headlined UFC 280 during International Fight Week back in July, unifying the featherweight titles in a TKO win over then-interim champion and common-foe, Yair Rodríguez.

Volkanovski has yet to book his next outing, however, has been linked with a title defense against surging Georgian force, Ilia Topuria once he recovers from a recent surgical procedure to address a hand injury.

Can Max Holloway break his duct in a fourth fight with Alexander Volkanovski?