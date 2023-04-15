Channelling former boxing world champion, Roy Jones Jr. ahead of his UFC Kansas City main event return tonight, former undisputed featherweight champion, Max Holloway maintains he must put on a statement performance when he draws the surging, Arnold Allen in Missouri.

Headlining the promotion’s return to Kansas City, former undisputed featherweight champion and #2 ranked challenger, Holloway takes on the streaking, promotional-perfect contender, Allen – in what has been largely billed as a potential title-eliminator at 145lbs.

Without a victory since 2021, Holloway has been sidelined from active competition since co-headlining UFC 276 back in July of last year against Alexander Volkanovski, dropping a third career loss to the current undisputed featherweight champion.

However, despite slumping to 0-3 against the New South Wales native, Holloway has failed to rule out a fourth fight with the division kingpin – claiming he is, in fact, still the better overall fighter.

Furthermore, Holloway, who has expressed an interest in a return to the lightweight limit in the near future, claims fans and pundits must have forgotten how potent he was during his gold-laden run at featherweight.

“[I need to] make a statement,” Max Holloway told assembled media. “That’s in my mind. JUst remind people. I guess I got a little Roy Jones Jr. in me. Y’all must’ve forgot.”



“I’m hearing everybody talking, hearing the critics, hearing the media, hearing all the social media people talking,” Max Holloway explained. “I just can’t wait to go out there and show out.” (Transcribed by MMA Mania)

Max Holloway enjoyed back-to-back wins over Yair Rodriguez and Calvin Kattar

In his most recent professional victory, Holloway handed current interim featherweight champion, Yair Rodríguez a unanimous decision defeat in their title-eliminator clash back in 2021 at the UFC Apex facility. The win came off the back of another record-setting unanimous decision win over Boston striker, Calvin Kattar.