Matt Mitrione Sends Warning To Ryan Bader After Huge Bellator 199 Knockout

Matt Mitrione has issued a stern warning to Ryan Bader.

The Bellator heavyweight grand prix is coming along perfect for the Viacom-owned promotion. Now, there are two fights that will take place in the semifinals – Chael Sonnen vs. Fedor Emelianenko and Bader vs. Mitrione.

As seen in the main event of Saturday’s Bellator 199 event on the Paramount Network at the SAP Center in San Jose, California, Bader picked up a first-round knockout victory over Muhammed Lawal in the quarterfinals of this tournament.

On the flip side, Mitrione advanced to the semifinals of this eight-man tournament by picking up a majority decision win over Roy Nelson at Bellator 194 in February.

Before Bader vs. King Mo happened, Mitrione predicted the winner of the fight accurately. Now, Mitrione will fight Bader at a date that has yet to be officially announced by Bellator President Scott Coker.

Following Bader’s big win on Saturday night (May 12, 2018), Mitrione took to his official Twitter account to give his thoughts on the finish of this fight as well as hype his bout against Bader. He wrote the following:

“So @ryanbader it is. Congratulations. You’ve been a friend for several years, and now our paths finally cross. Congrats and train hard cuz this weight class is mine. @BellatorMMA @paramountnet @Viacom #No2divisionChampInBellatorWhileImHere.”

