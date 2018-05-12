Bellator 199 Results: Ryan Bader Finishes King Mo

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Saturday, May 12, 2018) will come in the form of Bellator 199. Headlining the card are Ryan Bader and King Mo, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the rest of the main card.

Ryan Bader and Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal meet in a heavyweight bout in the main event. In round 1, Bader dropped him with a left hook then finishes on the ground with strikes. Boom just like that, Bader advances in the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix.

Paul Daley and Jon Fitch meet in a welterweight bout in the co-main event. In round 1, Daley with a lot of movement and not in the direction of Fitch. A feeling out process until Fitch decided to shoot for a takedown but stuffed. Daley doing a great job of hitting Fitch while defending the takedown. Fitch finally got him down and rained down some strikes. Daley got back to his feet but Fitch kept working for it until they were separated. Daley landed a big right uppercut and stuffed a takedown. Daley swarms him with strikes up against the fence. In round 2, Fitch with an early takedown and got him down where he would land big strikes from back mount as well as guard. Daley was just stuck and couldn’t go anywhere. Fitch switched to full guard to continue the beating. In round 3, Fitch once again takes him down in the opening seconds and gets half guard with the sounds off boos from the crowd. Fitch continued to work him over with strikes but that didn’t help the reaction from the fans. Fitch picked up the decision win.



Aaron Pico vs. Lee Morrison is next in a featherweight bout. In round 1, Morrison went right after Pico and was trying to get the fight to the ground. Pico was stuffing him and landing some big strikes. Pico dropped him with a huge right hand then swarmed him with strikes on the ground but let him up. Back to the feet we go. Pico dropped him with a livershot and finished him with strikes on the ground.

Cheick Kongo vs. Javy Ayala is next in a heavyweight bout. In round 1, Ayala came out swinging but Kongo briefly clinched with him before they separated. Ayala came in for a takedown but Kongo clinched with him again. Kongo dropped him with a major right hand then swarmed on him with strikes.

Opening the main card on Spike TV is Adam Piccolotti vs. Carrington Banks is in a lightweight bout. In round 1, they had a feeling out process early. Banks clinched with him up against the fence while looking for the takedown. Piccolotti was doing a good job with his takedown defense. About two minutes into the round, Banks was able to get him to the ground but couldn’t keep him there. The referee finally stood them up. Bank tagged him pretty good with a left hand. Piccolotti scored his own takedown and got full mount while landing some elbow strikes. Piccolotti went for an armbar but Banks got out of it. They scrambled to end the round. In round 2, they traded some strikes to open the round. Piccolotti took him down early in the round and got his back where he rained down strikes. Piccolotti worked him over while looking for the rear-naked choke. Banks doing a good job surviving, but this round is a one-sided mauling so far. In round 3, Piccolotti was doing a good job with his striking. Banks decided to shoot for a takedown and got it while ending up in guard. Piccolotti scrambled and got on top in a body triangle with back mount. Piccolotti got the rear-naked choke locked in for the win.



Here are the results for this event:

MAIN CARD (Paramount Network/9 p.m. ET)



Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix Quarterfinal: Ryan Bader def. King Mo via TKO (punches) at :15 of round 1

Welterweight: Jon Fitch def. Paul Daley via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-26, 29-26)

Featherweight: Aaron Pico def. Lee Morrison by KO (body shot) at 1:10 of round 1.



Heavyweight: Cheick Kongo def. Javy Ayala by KO (punch) at 2:29 of round 1.

Lightweight: Adam Piccolotti def. Carrington Banks by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:40 of round 3.



PRELIMINARY CARD (Online/7 p.m. ET)



Cass Bell def. Khai Wu via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 2, 3:27

Jordan Williams def. Brandon Hester via TKO (strikes) – Round 2, 1:11

Amber Leibrock def. Janay Harding via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)

James Terry def. Danasabe Mohammed via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

Gaston Bolanos def. Malcolm Hill via TKO (injury) – Round 1, 2:54

Justin Tenedora def. David Rivera-Cruz via submission (triangle choke) – Round 1, 4:27

Deron Winn def. Ahmed White via knockout (punch) – Round 1, 2:32