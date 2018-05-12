Highlights: Ryan Bader Melts King Mo In 15 Seconds

Ryan Bader uncorked a massive hook that leveled King Mo in Saturday night’s main event at Bellator 199.
Bader ended Mo’s night in just 15 seconds in a career-defining moment for “Darth” Bader, who will now advance in the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix to face Matt Mitrione.
RYAN BADER ARE YOU SERIOUS?! 15 SECONDS!!! #Bellator199 pic.twitter.com/GavF4sVjpO
— FloCombat (@FloCombat) May 13, 2018
Mitrione defeated Roy “Big County” Nelson to advance and was to face the winner of Bader vs. Lawal. Bader advanced without even breaking a sweat, and did say for Mitrione to work on his wrestling to prepare for their fight.
Bader is still the light heavyweight champion in Bellator and could be a dual weight division champion if he wins the Grand Prix.