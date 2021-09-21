An exciting matchup for the fans between UFC brawler Matt Brown and Bryan Barberena is set to take make during a UFC Fight Night event on Dec. 4, as first reported by MMA journalist Marcel Dorff. The venue hasn’t been selected yet, but it’s expected to take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, as most Fight Nights have during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brown is coming off of a knockout win over Dhiego Lima at UFC Vegas 29, earning a one-punch finish in the second round. He’s competed against some of the best fighters in the UFC’s welterweight division and is still going strong at 40 years old.

Barberena has lost three of his last four but remains one of the toughest outs in the division. He most recently lost to Jason Witt by majority decision in July and is looking to get back on track in the welterweight picture.

Brown first made his run to the UFC after defeating Matt Arroyo on The Ultimate Fighter 7 Finale back in 2008. He followed it up with a string of wins and losses but holds wins over former title challenger Stephen Thompson and UFC legend Diego Sanchez.

Brown faces Barberena, a fan favorite in many eyes of UFC fans. Both fighters come forward with an exciting style that could potentially be an early contender for Fight of the Night.

Along with Brown vs. Barberena, the UFC Fight Night card will also feature a massive light heavyweight bout between rising stars Jamahal Hill and Jimmy Crute. Both are coming off of tough losses at UFC 261 and are looking to end 2021 on a high note.

Both Brown and Barberena desperately need a win for their UFC records and enter December with a lot on the line.

What are your thoughts on Matt Brown vs. Bryan Barberena?