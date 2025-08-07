Former UFC Knockout Specialist Believes Conor McGregor Has Truly Lost His Identity

The UFC has had many stars in its history, and these stars have gone on to achieve numerous great things, both in and outside the sport of MMA.

No one has reached stardom quite like Ireland’s Conor McGregor has.

McGregor was the first fighter in UFC history to achieve ‘Double Champ’ status, after he destroyed Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205.

However, the superstar has had his fair share of scandals, with issues both in the cage and in his personal life, truly taking over the headlines in recent years.

Matt Brown shares the timeline of when Conor mcGregor lost his identity

Former UFC welterweight Matt Brown was a mainstay in the promotion for a number of years, where he racked up many violent finishes along the way.

In an Interview with MMAFighting, Brown detailed what he believes about the timeline of when McGregor lost the spark that made him a great fighter.

Now his identity kind of got ripped apart by Dustin Poirier“, he explained. “Dustin took his soul. Khabib (Nurmagomedov) probably first, but Dustin kind of put the nail in the coffin on that.”

Brown went on to say that he believes that McGregor no longer has the identity of a winner like he used to have.

“Now he’s not a winner with that identity. Now he’s not even competing anymore. That’s a lot to deal with for anyone. So you’ve got to have a little bit of sympathy on that side. It is a lot to deal with.”

McGregor has not fought since 2021, when he broke his leg in his fight against Dustin Poirier.

Since that fight, he has featured as a coach on ‘The Ultimate Fighter‘, against Michael Chandler and the two were meant to fight at UFC 303, but McGregor pulled out with a broken toe.

It is looking more and more likely that McGregor will ever return to the UFC, but with the recently teased White House card, the former champ has tossed his name into the mix to feature on the event.